The intersection at Orcutt and Tank Farm in San Luis Obispo is getting a makeover as crews begin work this week to install a new roundabout.The city’s…
What bothers you about your transportation system? How should our region grow to accommodate new people, homes, and jobs? On what projects should…
Over the past year, the city of San Luis Obispo has added neighborhood greenways as a part of a larger road works project.The idea behind the greenways is…
In November, the city of San Luis Obispo released a draft Active Transportation Plan for public review. Over the past two years, staff have been engaging…
Why does San Luis Obispo County pay for senior citizen transportation? The roots of that particular social service are in circa 1970s state…
Every time you pump gas in California, a portion of that price-per-gallon goes to building and maintaining roads. But the state’s transportation needs far…
Delays and cancellations are facing transportation projects on the Central Coast following word this month, the State of California is making even deeper…
Plans are moving forward to put a San Luis Obispo County-wide, half-cent sales tax measure on the November 2016 ballot. The San Luis Obispo Council of…
Broadcast date: 8/6/2015The Central Coast relies heavily on roads, bridges, highways and transit systems to get people to work and school, take goods to…