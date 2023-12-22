Old San Luis Obispo Trolley returns for the holidays

There is about one week left to ride the Old San Luis Obispo Trolley during the holidays. It’s the first time it’s been on route since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trolley plays Christmas music in December as it runs through the city’s downtown area.

Alex Fuchs is with the city’s transit department. He said that the trolley is a beloved part of the community.

“I think people really enjoy it whether they ride it or not,” Fuchs said. “People like seeing it going around because I think to them it brings back sort of feeling of olden times.”

For less than a dollar, passengers can ride the trolley while its decorated in holiday lights. It runs about every 30 minutes. It is operated from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and 12 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Fuchs says that SLO Transit is looking to see if the trolley can run year-round.

For more information, visit the city transit website.