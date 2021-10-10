San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health

-
Despite the pandemic delaying construction and creating financial hurdles, San Luis Obispo County’s first medically-assisted withdrawal treatment center,…
-
Two San Luis Obispo County moms lost their sons this year after their teens took counterfeit pills that turned out to be fentanyl. Now, they are warning…
-
September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness month. Knowing how to recognize, address and talk about stressors, mental health, loss and grief; is…
-
Research shows that individuals with mental and substance abuse disorders may die decades earlier than the average person. These deaths are mostly from…