Opioid reversal drug Narcan now available over-the-counter at Central Coast pharmacies

Narcan, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses, is now available at local pharmacies.

The drug hit the shelves last week after the FDA approved it for over-the-counter use in March. The nasal spray costs $44.99 for two doses at Rite Aid and CVS.

Jenn Rhoads, coordinator for the SLO Opioid Safety Coalition, explained that opioid overdoses can cause people to stop breathing. That’s when Narcan can save their life.

“It finds opioid receptors throughout the body, takes opioids out of those receptors and allows the person to regain their respiration,” Rhoads said.

San Luis Obispo County saw 71 deaths related to opioid overdose in 2021, according to County health data .

Rhoads hopes as Narcan becomes more commonplace in pharmacies, the community will see continued success in reversing overdoses.

“On average every month, we are hearing about 56 reversals,” Rhoads said. “So, over 12 months, that's 672 lives that were saved in one year.”

While Narcan is new to pharmacy shelves, it’s been available for free at health centers in San Luis Obispo County and across California for several years.

Rhoads said though the state has already been proactive in providing Narcan, she hopes its increased availability will reduce the stigma around it.

“My response to those who are concerned about, ‘is Narcan bad because it provides a safety net for people using drugs?’ Well, that's good; we don't want people to die from using drugs,” Rhoads said.

She added that this is especially important for people struggling with addiction, as quitting can be extremely difficult for them.

Rhoads encourages everyone to have Narcan in their first aid kit because it could mean the difference between life or death.

“Just because you choose not to use drugs doesn't mean you won't ever come across somebody experiencing an accidental overdose,” Rhoads said.

You can pick up Narcan for free at various health clinics across San Luis Obispo County, or you can request the County to mail you a kit by filling out a form.