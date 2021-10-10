-
What is fentanyl? It is powerful synthetic opioid, similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. Fentanyl was originally used as an anesthetic.…
-
In a year when the coronavirus has racked up an immense death toll, health officials say there is an overlap with another staggering figure—Americans…
-
Two San Luis Obispo County moms lost their sons this year after their teens took counterfeit pills that turned out to be fentanyl. Now, they are warning…
-
Following a major settlement in Ohio this week, California counties could be a step closer to getting the drug industry to pay for damages associated with…
-
There has been a dramatic rise in deaths this year from fentanyl in San Luis Obispo County. The news comes from the county’s public health department,…
-
Broadcast date: 5/4/2017Deaths from drug overdoses have jumped in nearly every county across the US since 2007. Every community has been affected by this…
-
The San Luis Obispo County Opioid Safety Coalition is celebrating its first anniversary.Of the 58 counties in California, San Luis Obispo ranks in the top…