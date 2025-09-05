© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Mustangs will try and move to 2-0 as they head to Utah to face the No. 25 ranked Utes

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published September 5, 2025 at 3:00 AM PDT
gopoly.com

San Luis Obispo’s very own Cal Poly football team will be on the road this weekend to meet the No. 25 ranked Utah football team for the first time.

The Mustangs will be in Salt Lake City to take on the University of Utah. And according to Cal Poly officials, this will be the first-time the two football teams meet.

The Mustangs are currently 1-0, after they smoked the University of San Diego last week by 24 points.

However, Mustangs will have their hands full this week as they go head-to-head with the Utah Utes, which is the only Football Bowl Subdivision team they will meet this season.

The Utes are ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press College Football Poll.

The big game between Cal Poly and the University of Utah is scheduled for Saturday at 3pm Pacific.

Fun fact: Utah’s head coach Kyle Whittingham’s father Fred played football for the Mustangs from 1960 to 1962.
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
