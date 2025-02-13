$7 million project underway targeting wildfire risk in Cambria’s pine forest

A new ecology project aims to reduce fire hazards in Cambria’s pine forest. The pine forest growth has grown dense due to a lack of natural fires.

Fire officials said dry leaves and other debris have piled up, creating a fire risk for nearby residents. To address this, the Fire Safe Council and Upper Salinas-Las Tablas Resource Conservation District secured over $7 million in grants for the North Coast Planning Project.

Cambria Fire Chief Michael Burkey said the project will clear out overgrowth to reduce fire danger.

“We have to remove a lot of the ladder fuels,” Burkey said. “We will remove a lot of the excess vegetation that is built up over time that fire normally would have come through and handled on its own.”

Burkey added that in some cases they will also use controlled burns.

The project will cover Rancho Marino, Fiscalini Ranch, Covell Ranch and the Cambria Pines Ecological Reserve.

No start date has been set. Burkey said timing will depend on weather conditions.

