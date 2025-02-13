© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
$7 million project underway targeting wildfire risk in Cambria’s pine forest

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published February 13, 2025 at 10:33 AM PST
Cambria Pines by the Sea / Facebook
A new ecology project aims to reduce fire hazards in Cambria’s pine forest. The pine forest growth has grown dense due to a lack of natural fires.

Fire officials said dry leaves and other debris have piled up, creating a fire risk for nearby residents. To address this, the Fire Safe Council and Upper Salinas-Las Tablas Resource Conservation District secured over $7 million in grants for the North Coast Planning Project.

Cambria Fire Chief Michael Burkey said the project will clear out overgrowth to reduce fire danger.

“We have to remove a lot of the ladder fuels,” Burkey said. “We will remove a lot of the excess vegetation that is built up over time that fire normally would have come through and handled on its own.”

Burkey added that in some cases they will also use controlled burns.

The project will cover Rancho Marino, Fiscalini Ranch, Covell Ranch and the Cambria Pines Ecological Reserve.

No start date has been set. Burkey said timing will depend on weather conditions.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
