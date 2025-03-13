© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
SLO County to declare upcoming St. Fratty’s Day celebration a “mass casualty incident”

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published March 13, 2025 at 6:30 PM PDT
Roof collapses during a St. Fratty's Day celebration in 2015.
San Luis Obispo Fire Department
San Luis Obispo County will declare this year’s St. Fratty’s Day celebration a “mass casualty incident.”

Local emergency officials are preparing for thousands of Cal Poly students to flood the streets over St. Patrick’s Day weekend– an event that has led to serious injuries in the past.

SLO Police Department Spokesperson Christine Wallace said a “mass casualty” declaration doesn’t necessarily mean deaths– it’s a pre-emptive measure the city and county use for crowded events.

“The declarations are often done in advance of a large-scale event to provide emergency services and local hospitals the ability to upstaff and increase resources in case something happens,” Wallace said.

The County’s Emergency Medical Services Agency will issue the declaration Saturday morning. Once the declaration is in effect, emergency officials will assess the capacity of local hospitals in case people get hurt.

According to Wallace, it is unclear when the declaration will end, but officials will likely lift it once crowds disperse.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
