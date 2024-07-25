Politically-charged acts of vandalism hit downtown SLO businesses

San Luis Obispo police are investigating a series of anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes targeting downtown businesses this week.

Gala Pride & Diversity Center Program Director Serrin Ruggles discovered burned Ukrainian and Pride flags scattered across the front yard when they arrived at work on Wednesday morning.

“That’s when I realized that the rainbow flags on our door had also been burned, and there were also two Biden-Harris political signs that had been burned and left on our porches as well, so it was pretty shocking,” Ruggles said.

Police stated in a press release that surveillance footage suggests one suspect is responsible for leaving similar items at multiple other businesses. The footage shows a male suspect wearing shorts and a dark t-shirt, with a noticeable full white beard.

Surveillance footage provided by SLO Police shows a male suspect wearing shorts and a dark t-shirt, with a noticeable full white beard. / Courtesy of the San Luis Obispo Police Department

Ruggles said the Gala Pride & Diversity Center has increased security due to rising anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism and hate comments.

“These incidents serve as a reminder that hatred still exists in San Luis Obispo,” Ruggles said. “We see it in the battles that we’re still having to fight for basic recognition or even just adherence to existing anti-discrimination laws at many of our local governmental boards and councils.”

This incident is one of several acts of hate occurring during Pride Month in the county. Other incidents include graphic images and hate speech at public meetings.