-
The City of San Luis Obispo is looking to add another mental health clinician and specially-trained police officer to its Community Action Team (CAT).The…
-
As public health experts continue to push the population towards herd immunity against COVID-19, San Luis Obispo County is beginning the work of…
-
The San Luis Obispo City Council approved the 2021-23 financial plan at a meeting June 1. It includes an expansion of the city’s police budget, which has…
-
After months of searching, the City of San Luis Obispo offered its police chief position to Rick Scott, the current assistant police chief in North…
-
After nearly two weeks of widespread calls for action, the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) announced Wednesday it was recommending a criminal…
-
The San Luis Obispo Police Department has released drone video footage of a Tuesday night Black Lives Matter protest, asking for information about a…
-
Over the span of less than a month, the city of San Luis Obispo spent over a quarter million dollars to police recent demonstrations in response to the…
-
The reporting of some crimes in San Luis Obispo has moved online. This week the city’s police department launched a new web tool for filing a police…
-
At the end of June, a San Luis Obispo resident was arrested for threatening to shoot minorities in his neighborhood. As word of the arrest made its way…
-
UPDATED July 12, 2019: Police Chief Deanna Cantrell's stolen firearm has been found, San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson said in a statement…