Higher fine periods increased for St. Patrick's Day in San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is doubling fines for people partying too hard on St. Patrick's Day, better known as St. Fratty’s Day to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo students.

People can be charged $700 to $1,000 if officers catch them urinating in public, holding open containers, dangerous or deadly weapons or breaking noise violations.

The fines are part of the safety enhancement zone ordinance, a designated time frame during holiday celebrations. The zones now include St. Patrick’s Day and the two weekends before the holiday.

Christine Wallace is the public affairs manager for the police department. She said the amendment was made because dangerous activity has increased over the past few years.

“If you're gonna climb a telephone pole because you're super drunk and you think that's a great idea, it shouldn't be a surprise when you come down and you are taken into custody,” Wallace said.

The original safety enhancement zone ordinance was adopted 20 years ago but in January, the city council amended it to increase the zone periods.

Wallace said that the department wants people to have a good time responsibly. The department recommends individuals to be mindful of noise, clean up after themselves, stay with friends and plan to have a designated driver or use ridesharing apps.