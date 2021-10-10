-
Businesses defying state-mandated COVID-19 closures are speaking out, after SLO County's district attorney issued a statement Tuesday saying he will not…
With California's purple tier COVID-19 restrictions, gyms can only be open for outdoor workouts. But a coalition of more than 25 fitness centers…
Choosing not to–or forgetting to–wear a mask in parts of California could cost you. The city of Monterey is now citing people not wearing masks, and the…
This week, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) placed Cal Poly on probation for two years. The college athletics governing body said the…
Ever since public libraries have been around, the overdue library book—and the fines incurred—have been the bane of borrowers, and sometimes a punchline.…