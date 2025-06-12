Fake officer scam calls are targeting SLO residents, police warn

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is warning residents about scam calls from people pretending to be officers.

This week, multiple residents reported getting phone calls from someone claiming to be a police officer or lieutenant. The caller said they were trying to “clear up a case.”

These recent calls didn’t involve demands for money, but according to the department, scams did last year.

SLO PD Public Affairs Manager Christine Wallace said there are questions people should ask themselves if someone calls claiming to be a cop.

“The first one would be: have they made a report to the police department about anything recently? If they haven't had contact with our agency, there would be no reason for us to be calling them to clear up any kind of case,” Wallace said.

Wallace also said fines and payments are handled by the courts, not police.

The good news: according to Wallace, no one who reported the calls lost money or gave out personal information. The police department recommends anyone who gets a suspicious call like this to hang up and report it to their non-emergency line.

SLO PD is not investigating the latest calls because residents were unable to provide the phone numbers used.

