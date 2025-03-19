Santa Barbara residents asked to complete national water survey

The City of Santa Barbara is asking residents to participate in a national water usage survey . The survey is part of the Residential End Uses of Water study to help water agencies plan for ways to save water in the future.

Madeline Wood, a water conservation analyst with the City of Santa Barbara, said the results will shape water policies locally and nationally.

“It's the gold standard of water use studies, and so if there are going to be state or national laws crafted around water use behavior, it's important that Santa Barbara is part of that,” Wood said.

Wood said the survey should take about five minutes. Residents will be asked questions like how many toilets and showers they have and whether they use a dishwasher.

This is the third time the study has been done– the last ones were completed in 1999 and 2016. According to Wood, past results show Central Coast residents have kept water usage low despite population growth, and she expects the new data to reflect the same trend.

The city asks Santa Barbara residents to complete their surveys before the end of March.

