Local agencies continue PFAS clean-up efforts in groundwater near SLO Airport

Local agencies are meeting for a second day to update residents on the effort to clean-up a hazardous chemical spill near the San Luis Obispo Regional Airport.

Back in 2019, state water officials found an alarming amount of PFAs—or so-called forever chemicals—in SLO groundwater. More than 50 wells on private property near the airport were tainted.

A state investigation found that the cancer-causing chemicals came from runoff from fire training exercises at the airport. The chemicals are found in a fire-suppressing foam that has faced intense scrutiny in recent years.

According to the state water board, about 85% of the contaminated wells now have water filter systems that specifically weed out PFAS chemicals. The Central Coast Water Board will continue to search for a long-term solution for home and business owners who rely on the wells.

People who have consumed the local groundwater over the years are advised to get a blood test to see if they have been exposed to the chemical and are now facing health issues.

The state says the airport is reimbursing people for purchasing filters and blood tests.