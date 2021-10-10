-
If you live in Paso Robles or Atascadero, you may have seen a strange sight this weekend: a helicopter with a large hoop on it, flying 200 feet above the…
Researchers from the University of California at Santa Barbara have published the most extensive analysis to date on groundwater infrastructure across the…
April 7 is International Beaver Day and the San Luis Obispo Beaver Brigade is celebrating this year by participating in the first free, virtual California…
Three projects aimed at expanding oil drilling in Santa Barbara County's Cat Canyon Oil Field were under consideration just three months ago. Today, only…
San Luis Obispo County officials adopted a management plan for a portion of the county’s groundwater Tuesday. It’s a plan required under California’s 2014…
Where does the Central Coast get its water, our most fundamental of needs? Some comes in the form of rain filling up local reservoirs; some from the State…
San Luis Obispo county officials will hold a public hearing on the topic of groundwater basin management after a recent vote provoked allegations of Brown…
The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) - passed into law in 2014 - for the first time requires organized management of the state's underground…
Water advocacy leaders in California are calling for the state government to permanently invest in water infrastructure--noting that over 300 California…
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend an urgency ordinance aimed at protecting oak woodlands. The extension…