UCSB research shows global groundwater is declining, but there are solutions

Groundwater across the United States is declining, especially in drier areas of the central coast where crops are grown, like Paso Robles and Santa Maria. But, a new UC Santa Barbara study confirms there are solutions.

UCSB researchers looked at the precipitation levels for more than 500 aquifers over the past 40 years. They found that 90-percent of aquifers in dry conditions got drier.

Scott Jasechko, one of the lead authors of the study, said in order to not prolong the decline, now is a critical time to decide how to preserve groundwater.

“Food production takes a lot of water. Food production is also critical for humanity. And so we are at a challenging juncture in history right now where we need to make some careful decisions about managing our water supply sustainably, while also feeding the world,” Jasechko said.

The study notes there are options for saving groundwater across the globe.

Debra Perrone, another lead author of the study, said large quantities of water can be stored underground. An aquifer recharge is a little like an underground reservoir – but much cheaper, less disruptive and less dangerous than above ground storage.

“Aquifer recharge often requires less infrastructure than large surface water storage projects like dams. And so you get more for your money,” Perrone said.

She said this type of storage could allow places in the US to store six times more water per dollar.

The researchers provide several other solutions for saving global groundwater. You can read their published research in the journal, Nature.