Cal Poly SLO professors, lecturers, librarians and coaches are back on the job today

The California Faculty Association’s (CFA) strike against CSU management is over. A tentative agreement was reached at approximately 9PM Monday night, ending an expected week-long strike on CSU campuses across the state, including Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

The agreement includes a 5% increase for all faculty on July 1st, a raise in salary for the lowest paid employees, an increase in paid parental leave from six to 10 weeks, increasing protection for faculty who deal with police, improving protection and access to gender-inclusive restrooms and lactation issues, and extending the current contract to June 30, 2015, among other things.

Monday, close to 30 thousand professors, lecturers, librarians, coaches and counselors across all 23 state university campuses, including Cal Poly, SLO, walked off the job in response to failed negotiations with CSU management.

The CFA called on the strike in December after university officials walked out of a bargaining session with the union.

During negotiations, CSU management said the union’s demands are not financially viable for the university system…stating it would cause cuts and layoffs at campuses.

Now that an agreement has been reached, CFA members plan to ratify the contract in the upcoming weeks.