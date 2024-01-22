CFA strikes begin on Cal Poly SLO campus

Faculty members at California State Universities across the state started a five-day strike Monday — asking for higher wages, pay equity for low-paid employees and gender-inclusive restrooms, among other things.

Day one of the strike started with rain.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo professors, lecturers and other faculty members held picket signs, chanted and made noise with buckets at each entrance of the university’s campus.

According to Maggie Bodemer, a lecturer in the history department, CSU management walked out of bargaining with the union a few weeks ago.

“The last negotiating session, they came in and basically just threw it on the table, ‘So here’s what you’re gonna get.’ It's very sort of paternalistic and you know, disrespectful,” Bodemer said.

Sarina Grossi Umbrella reading "CFA Strike."

A California Faculty Association (CFA) press release stated the union is asking for a 12% increase in wages for faculty, an expansion in paid parental leave, and accessible lactation rooms.

CSU management said that the union’s salary demand is not financially viable for the university system and it would cause cuts and layoffs at campuses.

Lisa Kawamura is the president of the CFA San Luis Obispo Chapter. She said that going on strike is necessary for members.

“We are out here because our working conditions are so poor and our faculty are so poorly treated, as are the other unions in our system, that we need to do something and now is the time,” Kawamura said.

As of Monday around 12:30 p.m., strikers were joined by SLO city council member Emily Francis and former SLO mayor, Heidi Harmon.

The Cal Poly, SLO Campus remains open despite the strike, and the picketing is expected to cause traffic delays.

People on the picket lines canceled individual classes. CSU management released a form for students to report canceled classes and professors.

As of Monday evening, the CFA and CSU have yet to reach an agreement.

Each strike day is expected to start at 6 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. The SLO chapter will also be holding two lunchtime rallies and a march separate from the picketing during the week.