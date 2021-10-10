-
In San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly students began their first day of classes Monday, mostly logging in to their lectures online, and the CSU system announced…
-
In yet another push to make higher education more accessible in California, a bill filed in the state Legislature would extend the state’s tuition-free…
-
San Luis Obispo's Cal Poly and the other California State universities don't provide hormone replacement therapy for students, but University of…
-
A student’s senior project at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo went live on the web this week. It calls out the university as a place where sexual assault is…
-
If the plight of hungry and homeless college students has lately caught the national media’s attention, it’s in no small part due to the efforts of Temple…
-
Gov. Jerry Brown has repeatedly fought requests for more state funding for the University of California and California State University.“You’re getting 3…
-
Students and faculty from across the California State University (CSU) system gathered at the state capitol in Sacramento Wednesday, with the goal of…
-
On Wednesday, April 4th, California State University students along with faculty and elected officials gathered on the steps of the capitol in Sacramento.…
-
UPDATE: Friday, April 8, 2016 at 6:35 p.m.Faculty at Cal Poly and the 22 other California State University campuses are being offered a five percent…
-
A potential strike by faculty at Cal Poly and 22 other California State University (CSU) campuses is about a month away, and this has administrators…