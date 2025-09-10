© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Central Coast recognizes National Preparedness Month

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published September 10, 2025 at 5:05 PM PDT
santabarbaraparks.com

It’s September and that means it’s National Preparedness Month, which is the perfect time to upgrade emergency supply kits and get ready for unexpected emergencies.

With the Central Coast still on the heels of the Gifford Fire, Santa Barbara County officials say it's the perfect time to get prepared for any unexpected emergency.

Jackie Ruiz is a spokesperson for the county’s Office of Emergency Services. She says one way people can prepare for an emergency is by using the county’s new online emergency zones map.

“This is a map that we actually launched during the Gifford Fire, but it's really great,” said Ruiz. “It's available 24/7 on readysbc.org/emergency and folks can go in there at any time, type in their address and get a sense of what that map looks like.”

Ruiz also says that this month should be recognized as a time to start building or refresh emergency kits and to make an evacuation plan with family members.

Some items the county recommends adding to emergency kits are a little bit of food, medication, passports, medical records and birth certificates.

To learn more about how to prepare for an emergency, visit www.readysbc.org.
Tags
KCBX Top Regional Stories Central CoastNational Preparedness Month
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
See stories by Adam Solorzano