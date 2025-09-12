© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Cal Poly students and parent react to Utah Valley University Shooting

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published September 12, 2025 at 3:25 PM PDT
One day after right-wing activist, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated at Utah Valley University, people across the country were still processing the news.

It was an otherwise happy day for families as cars filled the parking lots and parents helped their children move in for their first semester at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

But Wednesday's murder of the popular conservative commentator at a college campus in Utah, was still fresh in people's minds.

Gavyn Groppetti, a second year student at Cal Poly, said the situation was really sad.

“Regardless of whatever party you're for, I think it's ridiculous that people take it out on someone like that. Like he's a person regardless of your views,” said Groppetti.

Mario Paz is from Long Beach. He drove out with his wife to bring their son for his first year of college.

“We're driving up and my wife started to break down,” said Paz. “[Charlie Kirk] is a father with a son and a daughter and anybody who has kids knows how hard that is.”

According to the FBI, the suspect is still at large. A Reward of Up to $100,000 is being offered for information leading to the shooter’s arrest.
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
