© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO Tribune sues city of Paso Robles and Councilmember Chris Bausch for allegedly blocking public records

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published March 12, 2025 at 5:55 PM PDT
Paso Robles District 2 Councilmember Chris Bausch.
City of Paso Robles / prcity.com
Paso Robles District 2 Councilmember Chris Bausch.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune is suing the City of Paso Robles and Councilmember Chris Bausch for allegedly withholding public records.

The lawsuit argues that the city and Bausch violated the California Public Records Act by failing to properly search for and release records requested between 2024 and 2025 related to conflicts between Bausch and former City Manager Ty Lewis.

Tribune reporters also requested communications from Bausch’s personal phone and email. However, the city claimed Bausch refused to search for them unless he was ordered to do so by a court.

Karl Olson, an attorney for the Tribune, said they filed the lawsuit to ensure the city and Bausch comply with public records laws moving forward.

“If a guy says, ‘I ain't going to search without a court order,’ well, you’ve got to go to court and get an order to force him to do what he should have done in the first place,” Olson said.

The City of Paso Robles allegedly excluded or redacted some of the records requested by The Tribune. Tribune attorneys are asking the court to order the city to release the redacted content if legally required.

“The City has made every effort to respond to all Public Records Act requests by the Tribune and has no additional comment at this time,” Paso Robles City Attorney Elizabeth Hull said.

Councilmember Bausch declined to comment.

A preliminary court hearing is set for April 9.
Tags
Government and Politics San Luis Obispo Tribunepaso robles city councilPaso RoblesCalifornia Public Records Act
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content