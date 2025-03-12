SLO Tribune sues city of Paso Robles and Councilmember Chris Bausch for allegedly blocking public records

The San Luis Obispo Tribune is suing the City of Paso Robles and Councilmember Chris Bausch for allegedly withholding public records.

The lawsuit argues that the city and Bausch violated the California Public Records Act by failing to properly search for and release records requested between 2024 and 2025 related to conflicts between Bausch and former City Manager Ty Lewis.

Tribune reporters also requested communications from Bausch’s personal phone and email. However, the city claimed Bausch refused to search for them unless he was ordered to do so by a court.

Karl Olson, an attorney for the Tribune, said they filed the lawsuit to ensure the city and Bausch comply with public records laws moving forward.

“If a guy says, ‘I ain't going to search without a court order,’ well, you’ve got to go to court and get an order to force him to do what he should have done in the first place,” Olson said.

The City of Paso Robles allegedly excluded or redacted some of the records requested by The Tribune. Tribune attorneys are asking the court to order the city to release the redacted content if legally required.

“The City has made every effort to respond to all Public Records Act requests by the Tribune and has no additional comment at this time,” Paso Robles City Attorney Elizabeth Hull said.

Councilmember Bausch declined to comment.

A preliminary court hearing is set for April 9.