On this episode of Issues & Ideas, we learn about the threat to California’s underwater kelp forests, and the Central Coast kelp forest “guardian” — the…
In this episode of Issues & Ideas, we learn about a year-long San Luis Obispo Tribune investigation into substandard housing in San Luis Obispo County. We…
Lindsey Holden is a staff reporter at the San Luis Obispo Tribune and recently published a series of stories resulting from a months-long investigation…
Attorneys for a San Luis Obispo County school district and a local newspaper are hashing it out in court over hundreds of thousands of dollars, stemming…
The 2020 election is just around the corner, and this time the California primary is much earlier—in March—and this means you can soon expect to be…
Earlier this week, we heard from veteran NPR journalists Renee Montagne and Kelly McEvers, talking about the craft of journalism and a specific approach…
For more than a century, mecury mines were active across San Luis Obispo County. The roughly 150 mines not only drove the county's economy, they helped…
On this week's episode of Issues & Ideas, major newspapers and public radio stations across California—including KCBX—are collaborating on a statewide…
Title IX is a federal law that is part of the Education Amendments Act of 1972. Its goal is to prohibit discrimination at educational institutions that…
The San Luis Obispo County jail has been under scrutiny for several years over inmate deaths inside the facility. The issue came to a head in 2017 after…