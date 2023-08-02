KCBX-Two-Way: What we know about the white supremacist group showing up around SLO County

Over the last few months there have been sightings of a white supremacist group in San Luis Obispo County.

Three masked men were first seen holding an “Embrace white pride” banner in Templeton. Later, they were spotted displaying banners in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

The SLO Tribune published an article this week uncovering more information about the group — and their new name.

KCBX’s Amanda Wernik spoke with SLO Tribune reporter Chloe Jones to find out more.

–-