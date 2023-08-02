© 2023 KCBX
Central Coast News

KCBX-Two-Way: What we know about the white supremacist group showing up around SLO County

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published August 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM PDT
Several men with masks hold up an “Embrace white pride” flag on the Vineyard Drive Highway 101 overpass on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Photo by Dan Cook
Several men with masks hold up an “Embrace white pride” flag on the Vineyard Drive Highway 101 overpass on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Over the last few months there have been sightings of a white supremacist group in San Luis Obispo County.

Three masked men were first seen holding an “Embrace white pride” banner in Templeton. Later, they were spotted displaying banners in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

The SLO Tribune published an article this week uncovering more information about the group — and their new name.

KCBX’s Amanda Wernik spoke with SLO Tribune reporter Chloe Jones to find out more.

–-

The original San Luis Obispo Tribune article is available here

Amanda Wernik
Amanda Wernik is a reporter and substitute announcer at KCBX.
