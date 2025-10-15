Local leaders split on Proposition 50 ahead of California’s Special Election

The debate around Proposition 50 continues as San Luis Obispo County voters consider their choices in California’s Special Election.

In San Luis Obispo County, the local Democratic Party has endorsed a ‘yes’ vote on Proposition 50.

The measure is meant to redraw congressional district lines in California and would be used to elect members of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2026 through 2030.

Tom Fulks, the Democratic Party’s chair, said, “There really is no other remedy to rescuing our democracy right now than Prop 50,” referring to other states gerrymandering like Texas.

“You want to talk about a power grab. This is a raw power grab not just by the Texas legislature but by the entire Republican Party,” said Fulks.

Fulks added Proposition 50 is an attempt to unrig the system.

On the other side, SLO County’s District Attorney Dan Dow and 29 other district attorneys around the state have opposed the measure.

According to Dow, redrawing California’s district maps as an in-kind response to Texas’ gerrymandering doesn't make it right.

“We vote for California laws. We create our own congressional districts,” said Dow. “We have no control over what Texas does, and we shouldn't even think like that. I mean, for us to pass a law here because somebody in another state has a different law there is really absurd,” said Dow.

The Special Election will take place on November 4th.