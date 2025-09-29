Rip currents, high surf expected along Central Coast this week

If you’re heading to the beach this week, expect bigger waves on the Central Coast. The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement because of strong winds generated by Hurricane Narda, off the coast of Mexico.

The Beach Hazard Statement remains in effect through Wednesday as officials warn of dangerous rip currents and breaking waves.

Meteorologist Mike Wofford with the National Weather Service says these conditions are common in the summer due to hurricanes down south, and swimmers should know what to do if they get caught in a current.

“If you're in a rip current, you don't want to fight it, just go parallel to the beach to get out of it. So some techniques, you obviously want to swim near a lifeguard tower if possible,” said Wofford.

Wofford says Santa Barbara County beaches will likely see fewer impacts due to protections from offshore islands, but beachgoers across the Central Coast are advised to still use caution.

The Beach Hazard Statement is scheduled to be lifted on Wednesday.