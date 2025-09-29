© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rip currents, high surf expected along Central Coast this week

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published September 29, 2025 at 5:03 PM PDT
Port San Luis
/
portsanluis.com

If you’re heading to the beach this week, expect bigger waves on the Central Coast. The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement because of strong winds generated by Hurricane Narda, off the coast of Mexico.

The Beach Hazard Statement remains in effect through Wednesday as officials warn of dangerous rip currents and breaking waves.

Meteorologist Mike Wofford with the National Weather Service says these conditions are common in the summer due to hurricanes down south, and swimmers should know what to do if they get caught in a current.

“If you're in a rip current, you don't want to fight it, just go parallel to the beach to get out of it. So some techniques, you obviously want to swim near a lifeguard tower if possible,” said Wofford.

Wofford says Santa Barbara County beaches will likely see fewer impacts due to protections from offshore islands, but beachgoers across the Central Coast are advised to still use caution.

The Beach Hazard Statement is scheduled to be lifted on Wednesday.
Tags
Central Coast News Central Coastrip currentsNational Weather Service
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
See stories by Adam Solorzano
Related Content