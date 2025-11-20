Community organizers are distributing food to Santa Maria families affected by immigration enforcement

Colectivo Mariposa 805 is a community-led organization giving mutual aid to families affected by immigration enforcement activity.

The group is based in Santa Maria and serves over 70 families in the cities of Santa Maria and Guadalupe and the unincorporated community of Nipomo.

Members of Colectivo Mariposa 805 work with 805Undocufund to identify families in need of support, then discreetly drop off food, personal hygiene and household items to their homes.

“A lot of the people that are taken are the breadwinners, are the people who are keeping the family afloat,” César Vásquez, an 805Undocufund staff member, said. “So, we're trying to do everything we possibly can to make sure that, you know, the community that is being affected is at least being fed.”

A group of community members organized a food drive in July of this year, when 805Undocufund was low on volunteers and resources, according to Vásquez.

The drive collected 1,500 lbs. of food in a single day, and members of the group said they realized that the community wanted to help, but needed a force behind it to pull it off.

As a result, Vásquez said they established Colectivo Mariposa 805 during the same month.

The group now asks for unused and “culturally relevant” donations, because the first round of donations brought in half-open boxes and groceries that affected families don’t usually shop for.

“Because we want the family to feel empowered, we don't want them to feel like they're victims getting the scraps," Vásquez explained.

Community members who might be more privileged should get involved, Vásquez encouraged.

“Their community is not safe just because there are a lot of white and wealthy individuals in San Luis Obispo," Vásquez said. “I don't say that to get people scared... I say that so they can be out supporting the community that is being affected, separated, and dehumanized on a daily basis.”

According to data collected by 805Undocufund, 158 people have been taken by ICE officers in the Santa Maria area since January.

Colectivo Mariposa 805 is holding a Christmas toy drive for SLO and Santa Maria families who have been affected by immigration enforcement activity.

The group also accepts donations and volunteers year-round.