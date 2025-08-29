© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Farmworkers in Salinas and Watsonville strike for higher wages

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published August 29, 2025 at 3:00 AM PDT
Facebook.com/MICOP805

Farmworkers in Salinas and Watsonville are back at work after going on strike for almost a week.

Workers for Eat Sweet Farms began the strike last Thursday and are continuing to ask for a number of demands, although they’re back at work as of Tuesday.

One of the workers’ main demands was to sit with employers and discuss their concerns.

Yesica Guzman is a program coordinator for Centro Binacional Para El Desarrollo Indígena Oaxaqueño, which also advocates on behalf of farmworkers. She says employer Bryan Gresser said he would meet with workers in Salinas after visiting another farm in Watsonville.

“We were there for quite a while and what they told me is that the ranch is in Watsonville and Salinas are like 20 minutes apart. But we were waiting there for like 2 hours. He didn't show up,” said Guzman.

Eat Sweet Farms declined KCBX’s request for an interview.

Workers are demanding a piece-rate wage increase from $2.60 per box of strawberries to $3.50, accurate pay for overtime hours and uninterrupted rest breaks.

Employees have the option of working for a piece-rate wage or an hourly wage of $16.50.
Tags
Business and Economy farmworkersCentral CoastSalinasWatsonville
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
See stories by Adam Solorzano