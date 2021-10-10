-
Since the early 1980s, the Arts Council for Monterey County has been on a mission to “improve the quality of life for everyone in the region through the…
The artichoke—California’s official vegetable—was brought here by the Spanish in the 19th century. With 99.9% of America’s artichokes grown here, they are…
Primary election day is fast approaching. In Monterey County, there is only one race being contested for the county board of supervisors. Four people are…
In this episode of Issues & Ideas, we discuss affordability and housing issues on the Central Coast. Greta Mart speaks with journalist Kate Cimini of the…
The number of people sickened by the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from the Salinas growing region has increased. As of Wednesday, at least…
In an instance of déjà vu, there’s a new E.coli outbreak in late November linked to romaine lettuce. The outbreak was quickly traced to romaine lettuce…
Eufemia Aguilar has lived in her two-bedroom apartment on North Sanborn Road in Salinas for about 10 years. A garlic peeler at Christopher Ranch, she…
Rancho Cielo is a nonprofit in Salinas that offers at-risk youth the chance to prepare for jobs in a range of industries, from culinary to construction.…
What will California's climate feel like in 60 years? For many urban areas, possibly just like much warmer and drier areas of Mexico. That’s according to…
A Central Coast police department is making its debut as the star of an upcoming reality television show. Cable channel A&E’s documentary series “Live PD”…