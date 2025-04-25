© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Salinas proposes sewer rate hike amid $400K budget shortfall

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published April 25, 2025 at 2:21 PM PDT
Salinas Arch on Main Street, installed in 2020.
Wikimedia Commons
Salinas Arch on Main Street, installed in 2020.

The City of Salinas is facing a looming shortfall in its sewer system budget and has advanced a proposal to more than triple its rates.

The current sewer rate, which is about $5 a month per household, hasn’t changed in more than a decade and no longer covers rising maintenance and operating costs. A recent master plan update identified failing infrastructure and other needs.

Without the rate hike, staff members project about a $400,000 shortfall in the upcoming fiscal year and warn that the city could default on existing bond agreements.

During a city council meeting this week, some residents expressed concern about how the rates would be applied for people with accessory dwelling units or ADU’s.

“Now we have ADUs also that need to be taken into consideration,” said Salinas resident Liz Camacho. “I have neighbors building ADUs left and right. They're paying the same rate.”

The proposed hike would increase the monthly rate to about $16 per household, with a built-in 2% annual increase for the next 10 years.

The city said nearly $115 million in sewer system improvements are needed.

Notices about the proposed rate change are set to go out to residents on April 25.

A public hearing and final vote on the increase are scheduled for June.
Infrastructure, Housing and Development Salinassewer systemsewer ratesbudget
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time.
