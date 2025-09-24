Salinas City Council sends renter protections to voters in 2026 election

The Salinas City Council has voted 4-3 to let voters decide the future of renter protections including rent caps, just-cause eviction rules, and anti-harassment ordinances. The measure will appear on the November 2026 ballot.

The ordinances, which were previously repealed by the council earlier this year, remain inactive while the election process moves forward.

Advocates have said the rules are essential to prevent displacement and stabilize the local housing market.

“Our community demands responsible governance, inclusive decision making, and policies that reflect the living realities of renters in Salinas,” said Andrea Diaz, a renter advocate, during public comment at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Not everyone on the council supported sending the decision to voters. Mayor Dennis Donohue voted against the move, saying he did not believe the ordinances were good policy and that the city should not intervene in the housing market.

Meanwhile, property owners and other council members, including Donohue, have argued that the ordinances make it harder for Salinas to meet state housing goals.

City documents estimate the cost of putting the measure on the ballot will range from $500,000 to $1.7 million dollars.