Salinas repeals tenant protection laws, sparking fears of displacement

The Salinas City Council has voted to repeal three key tenant protection ordinances, rolling back local rules on rent control, just cause evictions, and tenant harassment.

The council’s decision also eliminates the Residential Rental Registration and Rent Stabilization Programs, which were designed to limit rent increases and protect tenants from rising housing costs. The programs also required landlords to pay annual fees and register rental units through an online portal.

Roughly 30,000 rental units were enrolled.

Supporters of the repeal, including some landlords and property owners, said the local regulations made it increasingly difficult to operate amid rising utility and maintenance costs.

“As we all know, we have increases of all of our utility expenses,” said Amy Salmina, a local property owner. “All of the expenses for every person in the room are going up, and we have a lack of housing we have evidently not provided our city.”

Opponents, including renters, farmworkers, and students, packed City Hall during Tuesday’s meeting to voice concerns about potential displacement and rising homelessness in the city. Many fear the repeal will disproportionately affect low-income residents who rely on rental protections to remain housed.

“Some people in our town are homeless because they can't afford rent but they're working and sleeping in their cars,” said Salinas renter Bill Freeman. “Do something for the people of this city.”

City staff emphasized that Salinas must build more than 6,000 new housing units in the next six years to meet state-mandated goals. Failing to do so could jeopardize access to future state housing grants.

With the repeal, Salinas will now fall back on California’s statewide tenant protection laws, which include limited rent caps and eviction restrictions.

