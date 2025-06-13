Immigrant advocates respond to workplace raids on the Central Coast

Most of the workplace raids took place in Oxnard on Tuesday with one happening in Santa Maria.

In those raids, a total of 40 people were taken to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Oxnard, according to the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, or CAUSE.

Hazel Davalos, CAUSE co-director, said the organization's staff were in touch with workers at nine different ranches, and provided advice on how to engage with ICE as agents attempted to gain entry to their work sites.

“We're also grateful that [agricultural] employers took steps to know their rights to be informed, request judicial warrants, and deny entry to ICE at the majority of farms we were monitoring,” said Davalos.

Daniel Segura, CAUSE’s associate organizing director, said the detainments on Tuesday lead to a protest at the Oxnard ICE facility. Segura added that some people who had been detained by immigration enforcement had, as of the June 12 press conference, been unable to contact family members.