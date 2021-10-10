-
It’s a warm day in Santa Maria, as Santiago Fanvian — who’s called Santa Maria home for the last 17 years — is at a strip mall with his two sons, both of…
The use of a dangerous pesticide will soon be phased out in California. The California Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday the Department…
In a decision that surprised many, a federal court released a decision Thursday ordering the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to effectively ban…
A group of nine scientists on California's Scientific Review Panel agreed that a pesticide used on more than 60 crops, grown in the Salinas Valley and…
An investigation continues this week into a suspected June 22 insecticide poisoning of 18 farmworkers in Salinas.The Monterey County Agricultural…
This week the state released revisions to its rules for pesticide use near schools, and the revisions are not what many residents in the Salinas Valley…