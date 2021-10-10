-
Maria will tell you without hesitation: she never thought she would be here right now.“I never thought about putting my life at risk by crossing the…
-
Reina Mendoza is 50 years old, and has been in the United States for the last 21 years. She’s called Santa Maria home for the last nine years.Mendoza is a…
-
It’s been a while — a month and a half, actually — since I talked to Francis Salvador in person.The last time we spoke, Salvador was on strike, asking for…
-
Before exploring the nitty gritty of farm labor contractors, there’s a big picture to acknowledge first.KCBX News asked one farmworker point blank: Why is…
-
San Luis Obispo County’s Farm Worker Outreach Taskforce is increasing efforts to vaccinate local agricultural workers.The county recently administered…
-
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors tried to clear up any misunderstandings about the timing and rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations this week. At its…
-
Eleazar Sosa, a vineyard manager in Greenfield, oversees a crew of about 20 who monitor the vines for disease, control irrigation and harvest the wine…
-
In many jobs, overtime pay kicks in after you work more than eight hours a day or 40 hours in a week. But that doesn't apply to farmworkers.A 2016 law…