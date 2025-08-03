Gifford Fire scorches more than 30,000 acres near Santa Maria, evacuations and injuries reported

The Gifford Fire, burning about 15 miles southeast of Santa Maria, scorched over 30,000 acres by Saturday night, according to Los Padres National Forest .

The fast-moving wildfire ignited around 3:45 p.m. Friday along Highway 166 on federal land near the site of last month’s Madre Fire. By late Saturday, the fire had grown to 30,519 acres with 5% containment, according to Cal Fire. Officials said the blaze had jumped both sides of Highway 166.

Multiple evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect across parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Residents in rural areas including Cuyama and New Cuyama have been urged to stay alert and monitor for changing fire conditions. Meanwhile, Highway 166 remains closed to through traffic between Highway 101 and New Cuyama.

Three people have been injured in connection with the fire. One civilian was hospitalized with burns, and two contractors were injured in a vehicle rollover. All three were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, according to Flemming Bertelsen, public information officer for Los Padres National Forest.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District issued smoke advisories Saturday due to hazardous air quality in the Cuyama Valley. Officials advised residents to remain indoors, use air purifiers when possible, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

A unified command has been established between Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County Fire Department, with Cal Fire assisting. The California Interagency Incident Management Team 5 is expected to assume command of the fire by 6 a.m. Sunday.

The fire has also damaged agricultural operations as ranchers reported losing fencing, feed, and livestock.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at Benjamin Foxen Elementary School, 4949 Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria. The American Red Cross is providing support at the site.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.