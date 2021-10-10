-
The bodies of 34 victims have now been recovered, after a Santa Barbara dive boat caught fire early Labor Day morning near Santa Cruz Island in the…
-
UPDATE: Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 5:46 p.m.Containment of the Canyon Fire burning on Vandenberg Air Force Base (VAFB) in Santa Barbara County was…
-
UPDATE: Monday, August 22, 2016 at 10:46 a.m.The U.S. Forest Service said Monday morning that the Rey Fire had grown to 23,546 acres with 20 percent…
-
Central Coast-based fire crews are helping to control some of the dozen or more wildfires currently burning throughout the state.CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo…
-
UPDATE - 5:53 p.m. on 06/19/2016: Santa Barbara Fire Captain Dave Zaniboni said Friday evening that fire crews had gained 90 percent containment.ORIGINAL…
-
Clean-up efforts were underway Friday as crews worked to contain hundred of gallons of red diesel fuel in Buellton.Santa Barbara County Fire says nine 55…