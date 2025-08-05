Gifford Fire is officially the largest California wildfire for 2025, surpassing the Madre Fire

The Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties has now scorched 82,567 acres and is 7% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to Los Padres Fire.

Evacuation warnings have expanded overnight and this morning to include zones from Foxen Canyon toward Zaca Lake in the south, and areas east of the Huasna Townsite and north of Hwy 166, extending toward Haystack Ridge/Alamo Creek and Carrizo Canyon.

All previously issued evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.

Officials are also encouraging residents to evacuate their animals before fire conditions worsen.

Large animals including horses and cattle are being directed to the Santa Maria Elk Rodeo Grounds. While, smaller pets are being brought to shelters in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Goleta and Buellton.

Nearly 1,900 firefighting personnel are assigned to the blaze, with additional air support joining today’s efforts — including 11 helicopters capable of large water drops and a drone for reconnaissance missions. The added resources aim to give ground crews an edge in what officials describe as a challenging and rapidly evolving firefight.

Since igniting Friday afternoon, the fire has expanded aggressively each day, driven by weather conditions.

“We have hot conditions in the nineties, low relative humidity and steep terrain burning in an area that is very difficult to get to,” said Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck. “There are a lot of hazards in those areas.”

Firefighters continue adjusting their tactics based on daily weather shifts — especially wind patterns, which have proven to be a major accelerant.

“The fire likes to travel uphill 16 times faster than it does downhill with no wind,” Safechuck explained. “If wind comes out of the northwest in alignment with a drainage, it pushes the fire even faster through those drainages, consuming more fuel.”

Meanwhile, smoke from the fire is creating hazardous air conditions far beyond the fire zone.

According to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, smoke and ash have been reported in Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Santa Ynez, with smoke impacts reaching as far as Las Vegas.

“The best way to protect yourself from wildfire smoke is to stay inside as much as you can,” said district spokesperson Lyz Bantilan. “Ideally, use an air purifier or other ways to keep your indoor air clean. We have lots of tips on our website.”

Bantilan also recommends wearing an N95 mask when going outdoors.

Officials continue to urge residents to monitor official sources, including ReadySBC.org and EmergencySLO.org, for real-time evacuation maps, alerts, and safety guidance.

