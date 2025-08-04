Animal evacuation shelters open as Gifford Fire grows in Santa Barbara County

As the Gifford Fire continues to burn in parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, animal evacuation sites are now open to help residents safely relocate pets and livestock.

Large animals, including horses and cattle, may be brought to the Santa Maria Elk Rodeo Grounds. Smaller pets such as dogs or cats are being accepted at animal shelters in Lompoc, Santa Maria, Goleta and Buellton.

Sarah Aguilar, Santa Barbara County’s Animal Services Director said evacuating animals early is critical for safety.

“Whether they're small domestic pets or their livestock or large animals, it's much harder to load them when it's dark or when you're in a panic because your animals also will be in panic,” Aguilar said. “So, if you think you might need to evacuate, do it early while you can take your time and make sure that everyone's safe.”

Aguilar also warned that air quality poses a serious risk to animals kept outdoors.

“Air quality is compromised,” she said. “So if you have animals that are outdoors, and that are potentially breathing in a lot of harmful fumes… there are resources available, but do not wait until the last minute.”

As of Monday afternoon, the Santa Maria shelter was housing at least ten dogs, 15 cats and 20 chickens. Aguilar said more animals are expected to arrive as the fire spreads.