In this episode of Issues & Ideas: Wildfire season has arrived in California, and managers of a preserve in Monterey County are hoping to change the way…
The US Forest Service plans to help prevent wildfires in the Los Padres National Forest by cutting down trees and chaparral across a 755-acre area of the…
All evacuations have been lifted in Santa Barbara County even as firefighters—and the rain—continue to work on putting out the Cave Fire, which started…
The US Forest Service is taking additional public comment this month on a controversial plan that will relax permitting for new logging and forest…
Fee increases of nearly 300 percent may be in the future for many campsites, trailheads, and recreational facilities in Los Padres National Forest.…
San Luis Obispo CAL FIRE reported Thursday afterrnon that a fire was burning in heavy brush near the Rinconada Trailhead, which is just south of Santa…
UPDATE: Thursday, June 23, 2016 at 5:23 p.m.Completed fire lines now surround 93-percent of Santa Barbara County's Sherpa Fire, which started on Wednesday…
Wildflowers are peaking currently in the Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County's Figueroa Mountain is among the top locations to see…
UPDATE: Friday, October 30, 2015 at 10:13 a.m.Overnight winds in Santa Barbara did not fan the Gibraltar Fire beyond its 50 acre footprint, allowing crews…
All of the wet weather the Central Coast is receiving this December has put an official end to fire season in the Los Padres National Forest, something…