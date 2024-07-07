Lake Fire north of Los Olivos burns thousands of acres in Santa Barbara County; evacuations ordered

An active fire that started Friday afternoon near Zaca Lake in Santa Barbara County has burned more than 13,000 acres this weekend. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, structures are threatened and the fire is at 0% containment.

Early Sunday morning the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for the Figueroa Mountain Road area from Grass Mountain Trail Head to the neighborhood within Sawmill Basin, including Tunnel Road and the Figueroa Campground.

On Saturday afternoon, evacuation warnings were issued for Figueroa Mountain Road from the forest station to Chamberlain Ranch; and areas north of Zaca Lake Road, east of Foxen Canyon Road and south of Sisquoc River.

The “Lake Fire” was first reported near Zaca Lake north of Los Olivos late Friday afternoon. All individuals were evacuated from the Zaca Lake area.

People in evacuation zones should leave immediately. People in warning zones should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. People with disabilities, large animals or those who feel threatened should leave immediately, according to fire officials.

Los Padres National Forest officials said a full response crew is working to put out the fire alongside Santa Barbara County Fire and multiple aircraft. For more information on evacuation zones, visit ReadySBC.org.

Courtesy of watchduty.org Rough map of the burn area as of 12:00 p.m. on July, 7, 2024

Road closures include Happy Canyon Road at the forest boundary; Figueroa Mountain Road at Midland School; and Foxen Canyon Road at Zaca Station Road and Alisos Canyon Road. Residents in evacuation warning areas should visit Santa Barbara County’s website if they need a temporary ag pass.

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, at 1745 Mission Drive. Water, food and support resources will be available.

Those who need sheltering support can call 805-678-3073. Those who need support with animal evacuations can call 805-698-0212, or fill out a form at this link, per Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

According to the Forest Service, “An excessive heat warning through next week continues to affect the fire with high temperatures, drying vegetation, and little relief at night.”

Fire officials say their top priorities are protecting life and property, and are reinforcing efforts to prevent the fire from spreading into communities to the south.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.