Fire suppression repairs start in areas affected by Lake Fire

Repairs of mostly forestland start this week in areas impacted by the over 38,000-acre Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County.

Back in July, bulldozers and hand tools were used to stop the fire. While effective, these methods left the ground cracked and vulnerable to erosion.

Ben Gray, district ranger for the Los Padres National Forest, said the goal is to restore the land and prevent future damage.

“Suppression repair means that we go through those bulldozer lines and hand lines, and we put in water bars to help drain the water in a way that will slow the water down and reduce the erosion,” Gray said.

Gray said erosion can damage roads, create unsafe conditions, and harm water quality by adding sediment to streams.

As another erosion protection measure, they will also drag vegetation over the lines to help the soil stay in place.

For phase one of the repairs, crews are working in the Santa Lucia Ranger District, focusing on the Colson, Buckhorn Ridge and Pine Canyon areas. The Forest Service estimates that the first round of repairs will be completed in two weeks.

Residents can expect traffic delays near Forest Roads and closures of some trails and campgrounds in the Figueroa area.