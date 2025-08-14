Firefighters make progress on Gifford Fire while anticipating cooler temperatures

Nearly 5,000 firefighters are working to contain the Gifford Fire, which has burned more than 130,000 acres along the eastern edge of California’s Central Coast.

The majority of crews are based at the Santa Margarita camp, supported by 30 helicopters, 382 engines, 157 bulldozers and more than 100 hand crews.

Fire officials say the southern edge of the blaze remains relatively stable, but efforts are concentrated on the fire’s northern front near the Garcia Wilderness, where steep and rugged terrain has made ground access difficult.

Public Information Officer Rich Egan said crews are relying heavily on aerial operations and a backfiring strategy, which means intentionally setting fires in designated areas to remove fuel from the blaze’s path.

“What it is essentially is fighting fire with fire,” Egan said. “We will intentionally set fire in pre-designated points either by aircraft, by drone, or by hand.”

Egan said the tactic has been effective so far, and with cooler temperatures and higher humidity expected over the next few days, conditions could become more favorable for containment.

There is still no estimate for full containment.

Meanwhile, Highway 166 has fully reopened. The California Highway Patrol says travelers should expect a one hour delay.

Gifford Fire updates are available at readySLO.org and readySBC.org.