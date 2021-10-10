-
In a 2-2 decision, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted April 6 to deny an appeal for a cannabis cultivation site in the community of…
Residents in the San Luis Obispo County town of Santa Margarita are facing a rise in their water bills, after the county board of supervisors held a…
Controversy surrounding the 2017 death of county jail inmate Andrew Holland dogged San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson at another of his town…
As of Tuesday evening, the Hill Fire burning east of Santa Margarita, in San Luis Obispo County, is 60 percent contained. Since the fire started Monday…
UPDATE 6-27-17 AT 1:00 P.M.: The Hill Fire is 40 to 45 percent contained, with an estimated 1500 acres burned since Monday afternoon. The San Luis Obispo…
Ears on Art goes to the Cow Parade Auction in Santa Margarita to mix with the artists and the cows. Artists will share their experiences of designing and…
On this week's library segment, take a deep-dive into the history of Santa Margarita. We chat with Cheri Roe, author of Santa Margarita - Images of…
A community meeting was scheduled Wednesday night at Santa Margarita Elementary School to answer questions related to the Cuesta Fire. San Luis Obispo…
Those evacuated from the Cuesta Fire are anxiously awaiting word that they can return to their homes.One evacuee in particular, Santa Margarita resident…
UPDATE: Aug. 18, 2015 at 6:29 p.m.Weather conditions on Tuesday again gave the Cuesta Fire added strength as it expanded to 2500 acres. CAL FIRE Public…