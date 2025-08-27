Central Coast Gifford Fire mostly contained, suppression repair underway

Fire officials say the Gifford Fire burning on California’s Central Coast has scorched more than 131,000 acres and is 95% contained. The fire’s footprint has not grown in more than a week.

At a community meeting Tuesday, Planning Operations Chief J.T. Sohr reassured residents that the smoke still visible across the fire area is mostly from stumps and logs deep inside the fire’s perimeter.

“We're not going 500 feet, half a mile inside the black to chase those things. They're a very limited threat, and that's really due to safety, right?” Sohr said.

With the flames largely under control, crews are now focused on suppression repair, including rebuilding bulldozer lines, roads and fences and stabilizing the soil before the winter rains.

Officials are also working with tribal representatives to protect cultural sites and restore sensitive landscapes.

Michael Papa, a leader with the Burned Area Emergency Response Team said crews from across the West have stepped in to assist with the post-fire assessment.

“Many of them are stepping away from their day jobs to come in and do this assessment to see what, if anything, the Forest [Service] needs to do to stabilize our infrastructure to make it through that first winter,” Papa said.

Large sections of Los Padres National Forest remain closed, though some recreation areas west of Highway 101 have reopened. Emergency officials warn that entering closed areas could result in a fine of up to $5,000.

Residents can find the latest maps, road closures and recovery information at readySLO.org or readySBC.org.