‘I will not break the law’: Santa Maria City Councilmember explains his abrupt resignation

Former Santa Maria City Councilmember Carlos Escobedo told KCBX that his decision to move out of his district and resign this week was family-related.

Escobedo surprised his fellow council members when he announced his resignation at the beginning of Tuesday’s Santa Maria City Council meeting.

“Due to my own upcoming move outside District One, I will no longer meet the residency requirement necessary to continue serving in this role,” Escobedo read aloud from a prewritten letter.

In a phone interview with KCBX, Escobedo said he thinks people may make assumptions about the timing of his resignation.

“I know people will talk and that's their right,” Escobedo said. “But yeah, it's personal, family-related.”

He stressed this decision wasn’t connected to council-related business.

Escobedo said he chose to publicize his move, even though he knew it would cost him his seat.

“I will not break the law to stay in a position,” Escobedo said.

Escobedo told KCBX he had been considering moving for several months, but he didn’t tell anyone on the city council before reading out his letter.

He also said that he hasn’t considered whether he would run again for the council seat in his new district.

Santa Maria Assistant City Manager Chuen Wu told KCBX that the city council will decide whether to appoint someone to fill the District One seat or hold a special election within 60 days of Escobedo’s resignation.