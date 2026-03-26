“No Kings” protests planned across Central Coast as part of nationwide demonstrations

A new round of “No Kings” protests is set for Saturday, with demonstrations planned across California’s Central Coast as part of a nationwide day of action. Organizers say the protests are aimed at raising concerns about democracy, immigration enforcement and recent U.S. military actions taken without congressional approval.

Events are scheduled throughout San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, including in San Luis Obispo, Atascadero and Santa Maria. Organizers say thousands of people are expected to attend locally.

Linda Baker, an organizer for the Atascadero event, said she became involved out of concern for the country’s future.

“I think we grew up feeling like the United States was special, that it was different—that the kinds of things that happen in other countries couldn’t happen here,” Baker said. “But it is happening here. And in some ways it has happened here, and so we have to do something.”

Baker said organizers view the protests as nonpartisan, centered on protecting civil rights and democratic institutions.

“We all have something to lose when we have a government that acts outside the rule of law and doesn’t respect our civil rights or our voting rights,” she said. “These are not partisan issues.”

In downtown San Luis Obispo, a rally outside the county courthouse will be followed by a march through Mission Plaza. In North County, organizers say the Atascadero event is expected to include U.S. Congressman Jimmy Panetta.

A separate rally is also planned in front of Santa Maria City Hall.

Saturday’s demonstrations mark the third round of “No Kings” protests since 2025.