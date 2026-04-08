Grover Beach officials consider changes as housing demands increase

Grover Beach city leaders are grappling with how to meet California’s growing housing requirements while preserving the city’s small beach-town character.

At a recent public workshop, city staff said Grover Beach is close to meeting its current Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA)—the number of housing units the state requires cities to plan for every eight years.

Currently, the city has planned for about 361 of its required 369 units, or roughly 97% of its target. But that number is expected to increase significantly. Officials say the next RHNA cycle could require more than double the current number of units, adding pressure on the city to provide more housing in the years ahead.

Mayor Pro Tem Robert Robert acknowledged the divide in the community over how that growth should happen.

“We're seeing a lot of tension in the community right now. Half feel there's too much development, [the] other half feel it's appropriate,” he said. “So our job is to find a balance.”

Key issues: height, design and mixed-use development

Much of the discussion focused on how the city can shape future development, as state law limits its ability to deny housing projects that meet local rules.

City leaders said one priority is taking a closer look at mixed-use development, which combines housing with commercial space like shops or restaurants. Officials voiced confusion over how much commercial space is actually required in those projects and asked for clearer standards.

Another topic was building height. Some officials said shorter buildings may still meet housing density requirements, but could make projects less financially feasible for developers. Others raised concerns about how taller buildings could impact neighborhood character and coastal views.

City leaders also discussed the idea of “view equity” and whether it’s fair for new developments to block ocean views for some residents while creating them for others.

Community concerns about affordability

Residents voiced concerns that new development is not addressing local housing needs, particularly for working families.

Linda Walter, a Grover Beach resident, said many new units are too expensive and are not being used as primary homes.

“I'm just hoping that we can quit building $1.4 million dollar condos that aren't owned by our local people and are only seen by the owners once or twice a month,” Walter said. “It's a shame because they don't have kids that go here. So, that impacts our schools.”

City officials also pointed to low rental vacancy rates and rising rents as ongoing challenges, noting that many workers still cannot afford to live in the community.

What happens next

By the end of the meeting, the City Council directed staff to begin work on an impact report tied to a potential ballot initiative. The proposal could set new limits on building heights and require a minimum level of mixed-use development.

Leaders also signaled interest in updating the city’s design standards and revisiting its economic development plan, which was last updated and adopted in 2017. Looking ahead, many of these discussions will carry into the city’s next housing element update, a state-required planning process that will guide how Grover Beach accommodates future growth.

City officials say the challenge will be finding a balance between meeting state housing mandates while maintaining the character of the coastal community.