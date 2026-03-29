Thousands attend ‘No Kings’ events across the Central Coast

People across the country gathered for “No Kings” protests on Saturday, with thousands attending events on the Central Coast.

Lilly Martinez says she came to the Downtown San Luis Obispo protest in part to maximize turnout.

“I wanted to support my community and break even more records,” Martinez said.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, organizers estimate about 8 million people showed up to “No Kings” protests worldwide this weekend. That’s a larger turnout than the previous rallies held in 2025.

On the Central Coast, events were held in Santa Barbara, Atascadero, Santa Maria, and more. The downtown San Luis Obispo rally was organized by local chapters of the activist groups Indivisible and 50501.

Protestors held signs denouncing President Donald Trump and federal immigration enforcement.

Kendra Hanna / KCBX News "No Kings" rally held in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Andre Moreno Angulo, a student at Cuesta College, says he’s the son of immigrant parents. Even though his mother is now a citizen, he still doesn’t feel safe with ICE agents in his community.

“I hope the message from across the country is that people are sick of this,” Moreno said.

Since the last “No Kings” rallies held in October, Trump has launched military operations in both Venezuela and Iran . Demonstrators say that adds to their concerns.

Jessica Rumbel and Charles Bridges attended the downtown SLO protest from Los Osos. When Bridges described an Iranian girls school that was recently bombed, he started to tear up.

“It's okay,” Rumble said, passing her husband a tissue. “It's not okay, but it's okay to feel emotion.”

“It's just really messed up,” Bridges responded. “I feel like there's no accountability for these things that are happening.”

Kendra Hanna / KCBX News Charles Bridges (left) and Jessica Rumbel in downtown San Luis Obispo

Veteran Nathan Carrington said his neighbor encouraged him to attend the “No Kings” protest for the first time.

He says the Trump administration’s attacks on Iran remind him of his time in the military during the 1990s. Carrington was never deployed, but worked as a medic at military hospitals in the U.S.

“I definitely saw the results of the war and the guys that came back,” Carrington told KCBX.

He criticized the Trump administration for spending money on military operations in foreign countries, instead of supporting veterans at home.

SLO resident Cindy Farris says her husband was a Vietnam War draftee, and they talk about the recent military operations in Iran and Venezuela often. She says the atmosphere at the protest reminded her of a previous era.

“Somebody standing next to me just said, ‘This feels like a 1960s rally,’” Farris said, laughing.

In a statement to NPR , White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissed the protests.

"The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them," Jackson told NPR.